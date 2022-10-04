Richmond, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - CareCoin (CARESV2) is pleased to announce that it has received official approval from a governing body to adopt an entire village in Magongo, Kenya, Africa.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8755/139207_carecoinfigure1.jpg

This will be the first Cryptocurrency organization to accomplish this. The orphanage is appropriately named Project CareCoin Orphanage. It is also now viewable on Google Maps.





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8755/139207_carecoinfigure2.jpg

There are approximately 91 orphans currently living in the orphanage. CareCoin supplies all the food, clean drinking water, mosquito nets, and other necessities for the kids and for the village.





Figure 3



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8755/139207_carecoinfigure3.jpg

CareCoin founders, James Stephens & Simon Knaus, had this to say: "We have plans to build a clean water well in the village because, at the moment, villagers must trek 6 km roundtrip for fresh water. In addition, we're excited about plans to build a medical clinic, among many other projects."





Figure 4



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8755/139207_carecoinfigure4.jpg

One thing that CareCoin is very proud of is how they operate in the crypto space. They believe in running the business with transparency, honesty, and integrity. This is at the core of who Project CareCoin is.

The roadmap for their latest projects is laid out on the website at projectcarecoin.com under the projects tab. To learn more about this important mission, please visit projectcarecoin.com. Their official symbol is CARESV2.

About Project CareCoin

CareCoin (CARESV2) is a SAFU Certified Cryptocurrency project that is built on the Binance Smart Chain whose primary goal is to make a major impact in the world by making donations to various humanitarian and socio-economic causes that our holders get to choose while allowing the average person to leverage their strength in community numbers to make a positive impact in the world. CareCoin was inspired by two friends who wanted to make a huge impact in the world while creating real value for investors.

Website: www.projectcarecoin.com

Telegram Group: https://t.me/carecoinfamily



For Media queries, please contact the owners below:

James Stephens

1 888-756-2747

js@projectcarecoin.com

