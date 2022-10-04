Established for a decade, DPI celebrates employing 160 colleagues

Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build and support services to deliver seamless, integrated and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, celebrates the company's 10-year anniversary today.

Established in 2012, Datalec has grown into a dynamic business that delivers high-quality and cost-effective design, supply, installation, commissioning capabilities and managed services to the demanding data centre sector. In addition to celebrating a decade of continued success, the company has reached 160 employees as of September 2022.

Renowned throughout the industry for its 'can do, above and beyond' approach, the company, founded by Danny Keeper, attributes this achievement to having unparalleled attention to the smallest detail with exacting standards to ensure clients receive an exemplary quality service, the first time, every time, as supported by its recent DSC award win for Data Centre Consolidation Upgrade Project of the Year. Very early in the life of Datalec, Danny partnered with Stuart Richmond who brought considerable engineering and design experience to build a business with capabilities inside and outside the whitespace. Today Danny and Stuart work as equal partners in a fast-growing specialist company.

Datalec's continued success is also testament to the combined endeavours of its remarkable workforce, providing a dedicated, first-class and professional service to all clients from the very beginning. Today, 10 years on, its recruitment and recognition policies ensure that everyone joining the growing team maintains its ambitions to be the best in class.

"This month we celebrate 10 years as a company, and I'm delighted to be a part of a real industry success story. We have accomplished so much", commented Lee Eiffert, COO at Datalec. "Our mantra 'One Call, One Team' allows DPI to continue to grow and provide our customers with seamless, integrated, end-to-end results". Lee went on to say, "Datalec is forecasting significant growth, through an expanding product portfolio and across multiple geographies in the coming financial year and beyond".

Datalec differentiates itself from the rest of the industry by offering a unique project delivery service to every customer. Constantly in the pursuit of perfection, Datalec continues to look for ways to improve its services and product set. One recent example being the expansion of its managed services portfolio to include specialist technical cleaning services across the United Kingdom and Europe.

