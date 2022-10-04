Nasdaq Stockholm AB: MIPS AB changes name to Mips AB (152/22)

Commencing October 7, 2022, MIPS AB shares will be traded under its new name, Mips AB. Short name and ISIN code will remain unchanged. New company name: Mips AB ----------------------------------- Unchanged short name: MIPS ----------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009216278 ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.