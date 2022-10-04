Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.10.2022
Der Markt, der auch jetzt boomt – Meldung setzt gewaltiges Potential frei
04.10.2022 | 12:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: MIPS AB changes name to Mips AB (152/22)

Commencing October 7, 2022, MIPS AB shares will be traded under its new name,
Mips AB. Short name and ISIN code will remain unchanged. 

New company name:   Mips AB   
-----------------------------------
Unchanged short name: MIPS    
-----------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:  SE0009216278
-----------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
