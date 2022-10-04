Anzeige
04.10.2022
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2022 | 13:29
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Nasdaq CSD in Iceland monthly report on the 20 largest shareholders and shares held by issuer - September 2022

Nasdaq CSD Iceland publishes a monthly overview of the 20 largest registered
shareholders and shares held by issuers of certain companies that are admitted
to trading on Nasdaq Iceland or First North Iceland. 

Please note that the shareholder registry does not necessarily include
information about beneficiary owners or reflect voting rights. 

See the attached Excel spreadsheet.

For further information, please contact Nasdaq CSD Iceland
csd.iceland@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1093099
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
