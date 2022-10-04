Ardian's network of wealth managers serving high-net-worth clients will gain streamlined access to Ardian's offerings via customized technology and solutions powered by iCapital.

Ardian, a world leading private investment house, has entered into a partnership with iCapital1, the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries to provide wealth managers with access to Ardian's private market investment strategies. Notably, iCapital products created as a result of this partnership will be available through Allfunds, one of the world's leading B2B WealthTech platforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005482/en/

Ardian will leverage iCapital's technology platform and structuring solutions to provide wealth managers and their clients with access to Ardian's deep private markets expertise and suite of alternative investment strategies, based on its global network of 15 offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Ardian's alternative investment strategies spanning Private Equity, Real Assets and Private Credit, will be available to wealth managers.

Private Wealth has always been an important part of Ardian's investor base. Today, this segment represents more than $8.3 billion of assets under management and over 600 investors. Over the past three years and following the launch of its Private Wealth Solutions unit, Ardian has been developing new ways to give private clients and wealth managers greater access to private market assets.

With more than $141 billion in alternative assets under management and long-standing experience as a private investment house, Ardian's partnership with iCapital comes amid a surging interest in alternative investing from the global wealth management community and their clients, who have historically had more limited access to appropriately structured alternative investing opportunities. These investors are also increasingly prioritising ESG when making their investment decisions. Ardian has been developing its approach to responsible investment for over 10 years, notably through its annual Secondaries portfolio ESG monitoring. Ardian's objective is to amplify its impact by assessing GP's practices and actively engaging with them to improve ESG integration in private investments.

Erwan Paugam, Head of Private Wealth Solutions and Managing Director at Ardian, said: "In 2020, we launched our Private Wealth Solutions initiative based on our conviction that alternative investment opportunities should be accessible to wealth managers and their private clients around the world. Joining forces with iCapital ensures that wealth managers can now seamlessly access our broad expertise in Private Equity, Real Assets and Private Credit investing. Through this partnership, we are combining iCapital's innovative technology platform with our long-standing commitment to meet the evolving demands of the global wealth management community, to bring a leading solution to wealth managers and help their clients achieve their investment goals."

Marco Bizzozero, Head of International at iCapital, said: "Our mission is to solve the fundamental challenges of investing in private markets for wealth managers and their private clients. iCapital's solutions help asset managers and wealth managers facilitate their clients' access to the growth and diversification opportunities of private markets. This partnership represents another important milestone in our global expansion. We are very pleased to support Ardian's commitment to bring attractive alternative investment opportunities to the wealth management channel globally and to help advisors and their clients achieve their investment objectives."

About Ardian

Ardian is a world leading private investment house, managing or advising $141bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,300 clients globally. Our broad expertise, spanning Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit, enables us to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and respond flexibly to our clients' differing needs. Through Ardian Customized Solutions we create bespoke portfolios that allow institutional clients to specify the precise mix of assets they require and to gain access to funds managed by leading third-party sponsors. We also provide a specialist service for private clients through Ardian Private Wealth Solutions. Ardian is majority-owned by its employees and places great emphasis on developing its people and fostering a collaborative culture based on collective intelligence. Our 900+ employees, spread across 15 offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia, are strongly committed to the principles of Responsible Investment and are determined to make finance a force for good in society. Our goal is to deliver excellent investment performance combined with high ethical standards and social responsibility. At Ardian we invest all of ourselves in building companies that last.

www.ardian.com

About iCapital

Founded in 2013, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world's alternative investment marketplace. iCapital has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions; education tools and resources; and robust diligence, compliance, and portfolio analytics capabilities. iCapital's solutions enable organizations to streamline and scale their alternative investments operational infrastructure and to provide access to direct investments and feeder funds at lower minimums through simplified digital workflows. iCapital-managed platforms offer wealth advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to an extensive menu of private investments including equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, structured investments, annuities and risk-managed solutions. iCapital has been recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in each year 2018 through 2022, the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers in 2021 and 2022, and MMI/Barron's Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020 and 2021. As of August 31, 2022, iCapital services more than US$138 billion in global client assets, of which more than US$32.7 billion are from international investors (non-US Domestic), across more than 1,100 funds. Employing more than 1,000 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in NYC and has offices worldwide including in Zurich, London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toronto.

For additional information, please visit the iCapital website at www.icapitalnetwork.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc Twitter: @icapitalnetwork

See disclosures here.

______________________________

1 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. and its affiliates (together, "iCapital")

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005482/en/

Contacts:

Ardian Media Contacts

United Kingdom,Headland

ardian@headlandconsultancy.co.uk +44 (0)20 3435 7469



North America, The Neibart Group,Rachelle Gaynor

ardian@neibartgroup.com+ 1 631 278 2046



iCapital Media Contacts

United Kingdom,ViktorTsvetanov

icapital@headlandconsultancy.com +44 (0)20 3435 7469



North AmericaMorgan Miller

icapital@neibartgroup.com +1 919- 602-2806



Switzerland,Tanja Kocher

tanja.kocher@holisticom.ch +41 31 311 43 48



Italy,Marina Riva

m.riva@barabino.it +39 02/72.02.35.35



Asia, Marylene Guernier

icapital@secnewgate.hk + 852 5225 7820