Bart Szypkowski joins DisputeHelp as Chief Revenue Officer & Global Head of Sales

ATASCADERO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / DisputeHelp welcomes Bart Szypkowski to their board as Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of Sales. Szypkowski brings a proven track record in managing card-scheme relationships and driving value to acquiring banks, merchant service providers and merchants globally through dispute management. His prior CV includes Sales Team Leader at Visa company Authorize.Net, Director of Sales at Ethoca, and advancing to Mastercard's Sales Director after their acquisition of Ethoca. He will now help mold DisputeHelp to scale its solutions to a growing clientele.

In his very short time with DisputeHelp, Szypkowski has already established strategic partnerships with several acquiring banks across the US, Europe and Latin America, including Worldline and PXP Financial, among others. DisputeHelp capitalizes on challenges posed from recent card-scheme mandates by keeping their acquirers compliant. Acquirers in turn generate new revenue streams providing DisputeHelp's direct-to-merchant solutions; merchants can thereby subscribe to a single-sign-on platform to deflect first-party fraud, automate resolutions to disputes, and recover revenue with AI-driven representments.

"Disputes can be burdensome and cost-intensive for acquirers." Szypkowski explains, "DisputeHelp's core values are transparency and trust based on results; these are clearly reflected in the company's leadership. Due to the collaborative nature of our network and strong card-scheme partnerships, we listen to the ecosystem and direct our product to swiftly capitalize on opportunities that drive revenue and value to our clients. These innovative, data-driven relationships are something I'm excited to be a part of!"

DisputeHelp provides enterprise solutions against post-authorization revenue threats such as fraud, transaction disputes and chargebacks. Their platform equips acquirers and merchant service providers to deliver end-to-end dispute management for their merchant portfolios. Coverage includes dispute deflection, brand-agnostic pre-chargeback alerts, chargeback representment and more. For more information, go to https://disputehelp.com or call +1-866-888-6228.

Contact - Bart Szypkowski
Email - bart@disoutehelp.com
Number - +48 505245088

SOURCE: DisputeHelp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718715/Bart-Szypkowski-joins-DisputeHelp-as-Chief-Revenue-Officer-Global-Head-of-Sales

