Impact Fusion International Inc. Announced Today that the Company has been Authorized and Invited by the U.S.D.A to Submit a Formal Grant Application for its Supreme Gold Plus Brands Technology

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) Consistent with Impact Fusion's strategic intention to the on-going research, validation and commercialization of its' technology, IFUS has officially received a "go-ahead" invitation to apply for a grant under the U.S.D.A. National Institute of Food and Agriculture Small Business Innovation Research and Technology Transfer Programs (SBIR/STTR), specifically the "Animal Production and Protection - Topic Area 8.3".

https://www.nifa.usda.gov/sites/default/files/resource/Agricultural-Research-Extension-and-Education-Reform-Act-of-1998.pdf

If awarded to IFUS, the funds will target beef cattle and will be used specifically to further validate and lead to the commercialization of Supreme Gold Plus Brands domestically and with a view to eventually expanding into international marketplaces.

Research Priorities for the grant award, as stated by the USDA, are:

Development of marketable technologies designed for use in agriculturally important animals that will:

Improve production efficiency. Areas of interest include improved fertility; increased feed efficiency; and translation of genomic information in practical use and benefit. Improve the safety and/or quality of end products derived from animals. These technologies must be applicable in the pre-harvest environment. Improve animal health and well-being. Examples of these technologies include new rapid, more accurate, point-of-care oriented and competitively priced diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines and other immunization methods, biosecurity management tools, traceability methods, and animal handling methods and developing alternatives to the use of antibiotics. Improve the productivity of animals in modified conventional or alternative animal production systems. Examples include non-confinement housing, pasture-based feeding systems, and organic systems. Mitigate climate change and the impacts of animal agriculture on the natural environment. Areas of interest include technologies that decrease greenhouse gas emissions, improve carbon sequestration, or reduce the content of excretion of phosphorus and nitrogen and other nutrients in the manure or excreta, but does not include manure management.

The Company is confident that the studies being prepared will validate and address each of the five (5) criteria, referenced above, as outlined by the U.S.D.A.

Marc Walther, CEO, stated: "the in-depth conversation with U.S.D.A senior government officials working with the National Institute of Food and Agriculture has further solidified the role that Supreme Gold Plus Brands can play in addressing the cattle feed shortages, worldwide. We look forward to working with the NIFA on this project.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

