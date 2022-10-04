Digital Engineering Firm's Continued Growth Brings LatAm Expansion and Increased Geo Capabilities

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and Digital Engineering leader, today announced the opening of two new engineering and sales centers in Mexico. The centers will be located at Guadalajara and Mexico City. The expansion will help GlobalLogic meet the robust demand for digital solutions, as companies across industries and around the globe continue to transform their products and digital experiences to better engage their customers, access new revenue streams, and make their offerings more sustainable. The sites expand on GlobalLogic's existing Latin American presence, which includes engineering and sales centers in Argentina and Chile.

"We have executed on a steady expansion campaign for years, identifying gaps in the market and pairing those with emerging customer hubs," said Vishal Anand, Group Vice President Head of Americas, GlobalLogic. "The LatAm region is a critical component of that growth strategy as our clients look to offer differentiated products and services along with rich customer experiences leveraging digital technologies. Our proven geographical expansion approach marries GlobalLogic's product engineering and digital transformation capabilities with nearshore talent pools, thereby growing our engineering scale to the benefit of our clients worldwide."

GlobalLogic specializes in digital engineering: combining experience design, software engineering, and data/content engineering to address its global clients' needs. The new geography provides access to technical talent in Mexico and gives GlobalLogic clients an opportunity to work with an expanded and diversified skill set. As part of the Hitachi Group Family, GlobalLogic's Mexico presence will also complement Hitachi's significant local presence, to offer joint solutions to Hitachi clients across LatAm.

"We are experiencing a new phase of business evolution as digitalization through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud technologies dramatically change what's possible," said Juan Bello, Vice President and Head of LatAm, GlobalLogic. "To that end, GlobalLogic consistently provides a comprehensive mix of engineering skills and capabilities to ensure we are prepared to help all customers meet their unique objectives. We're proud to now be able to do that through the support and commitment of Mexico's engineering community."

The new sites are fully operational and already serving several global technology customers.

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

