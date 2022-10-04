Rhinogram Named High Performer in G2 Fall 2022 Report

Leading virtual care platform receives top ratings from customers for ease of use, quality of support

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Rhinogram, a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform, today announced it has been named a High Performer in G2's Fall Grid® Report in the Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Software category.

G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace that helps business professionals, investors, and analysts evaluate and compare software, releases Grid® Reports on a quarterly basis, ranking products based on reviews gathered from its user community. Rhinogram's ranking as a High Performer is based on the following high customer satisfaction scores:

100% of users rated Rhinogram four or five stars.

90% of users believe Rhinogram is headed in the right direction.

95% of users said they would be likely to recommend Rhinogram.

"Patients have come to expect more convenience in their healthcare experiences. With staff shortages and provider burnout on the rise, it is essential that providers adopt new technology that can both alleviate staff burden and remove the communication barriers between clinicians and their patients," said Dr. Keith Dressler, chairman, and chief executive officer of Rhinogram. "G2's recognition validates Rhinogram's effort in helping providers across the nation to mitigate these barriers and deliver the virtual care experience needed to meet ever-increasing consumer demands."

Providing the best consumer experience is paramount for a successful growth strategy across the healthcare industry. Rhinogram empowers patients and providers alike to communicate via simple SMS/MMS text messages without the friction of logging in, downloading an app, or waiting on hold. Rhinogram's virtual care platform is fully customizable, HIPAA-compliant, and seamlessly integrates within your existing workflow - therefore, eliminating any typical industry barriers around additional cost, access, or trust to provide the best experience for both patients and providers.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform - connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential SMS/MMS text messages, video interactions and encrypted phone calls in real-time. The virtual care platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre-and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually - including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

