Skiers and riders have even more choices for winter 22/23 as the Ikon Pass community expands around the globe with the addition of Grandvalira Resorts Andorra and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia. Ikon Pass is on sale now and offers more than 50 worldwide destinations, including five in Europe and nine in Canada.

With five additional new partners previously announced, Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Sun Valley in Idaho and Snowbasin in Utah, Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama in British Columbia, members of the Ikon Pass community now have access to more than 50 iconic global mountain destinations in 11 countries across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

"We are thrilled to give members of the Ikon Pass community more options to ski and ride in Europe and Canada this winter with the addition of Grandvalira Resorts Andorra and Sun Peaks Resort," said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. "We love offering pass holders even more endless adventures in the mountains by expanding this global mountain community with new like-minded partners."

"Grandvalira Resorts Andorra is the ideal destination for those who seek a new adventure at one of Europe's largest ski resorts," said Juan Ramón Moreno, Managing Director of Grandvalira Resorts Andorra. "Ikon Pass holders will love our spectacular views of the Pyrenees, expansive terrain, mountain activities, shopping, and our famed culinary traditions and unique culture of the country of Andorra."

"As the second largest ski area in Canada, Sun Peaks Resort could not be more excited to join the Ikon Pass community," said Aidan Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Peaks Resort. "Our global destination is well positioned to provide strong value and hospitality for Ikon Pass holders at our easy-going, laid-back resort in the interior of British Columbia."

Grandvalira Resort Andorra, Andorra: Grandvalira Resorts Andorra is the largest, most modern skiable area in the Pyrenees and one of the largest in Europe offering incredible terrain, multiple mountain activities and several villages with charming dining and shopping. This unique destination is made up of three Andorran ski resorts Grandvalira, Ordino Arcalís and Pal Arinsal with 215 runs, 123 lifts covering 7,599 acres, across the Andorran mountains.

Access: Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days combined at Grandvalira Resorts Andorra's three resorts with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days, with select blackout dates. Grandvalira Resorts Andorra is also available on the Ikon Session Pass.

Sun Peaks Resort, British Columbia, Canada: Sun Peaks welcomes guests in search of a stress-free mountain experience and offers 4,270 acres of skiable terrain spread across three peaks, each with their own personality and easy access from its European inspired alpine village. Sun Peaks receives 20 feet of snow annually, and the mountains become covered with light, dry powder that is famous to the interior of British Columbia.

Access: Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at Sun Peaks Resort with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days, with select blackout dates. Sun Peaks is also available on the Ikon Session Pass.

IKON PASS BY THE NUMBERS

Destinations: 54

Continents: 5

Countries: 11

States: 15

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 177,010*

Trails: 7,078

Lifts: 1,519

*Does not include CMH stats

Ikon Pass Destinations by Location

California: Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort

Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora Mountain Resort

Idaho: Schweitzer, Sun Valley

Maine: Sugarloaf, Sunday River

Michigan: Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain

Montana: Big Sky Resort

New Hampshire: Loon Mountain

New Mexico: Taos Ski Valley

New York: Windham Mountain

Oregon: Mt. Bachelor

Utah: Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Brighton Resort, Snowbasin

Vermont: Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington Pico

Washington: Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie

West Virginia: Snowshoe

Wyoming: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Alberta, Canada: SkiBig3

British Columbia, Canada: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, Sun Peaks Resort

Andorra: Grandvalira Resorts Andorra

Ontario, Canada: Blue Mountain

Quebec, Canada: Tremblant

Austria: Kitzbühel

France: Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley

Italy: Dolomiti Superski

Switzerland: Zermatt

Australia: Thredbo, Mt Buller

New Zealand: Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt

Japan: Niseko United, Lotte Arai Resort

Chile: Valle Nevado

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra in Andorra, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Lotte Aria Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing Summer Adventures, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 15 iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world's largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world's most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

