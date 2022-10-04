Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Certified by Great Place to Work InstituteCanada

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada.

This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

Valsoft earned certification with numbers like 85% credibility, 88% pride, and 92% camaraderie scores, for an overall score of 88% Trust Index©, based on the Great Place to Work® Trust Model©, which defines a great workplace as one where "employees trust the people they work for, have pride in the work they do, and enjoy the people with whom they work."

"At Valsoft, we truly believe that our greatest assets are our people, and I'd like to personally say thanks to all of our employees for their hard work and engagement," explained Mounir Hilal, President, and COO. "We strive to have the best and brightest people while creating an environment that is inclusive - full of opportunity and success. The results of this survey demonstrate that we are on the right track, but we will continue to work to ensure Valsoft is always a great place to work."

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues.

"Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience, and efficiency," Fonseca said.

