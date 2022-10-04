Black Women's Health Imperative Announces Partnership with Aveeno to Promote Black Skin Health Education

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Today, the Black Women's Health Imperative announced a new partnership with Aveeno® that aims to raise awareness around chronic disease and Black skin health with a shared goal of encouraging Black vibrance, across the spectrum of skin states and conditions.

"We at the Black Women's Health Imperative, the first and only national non-profit solely dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Black women in America, are thrilled to partner with Aveeno®, a brand that shares our core mission to achieve health equity," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President and CEO of the Black Women's Health Imperative. "There is a real opportunity here to make an impact in our areas of focus around chronic diseases and chronic stress through skin education, particularly regarding skin issues that specifically affect Black women."

Through this partnership, the Black Women's Health Imperative and Aveeno® will provide Black women with the necessary tools to build personalized wellness routines. Resources will focus on treating sensitive skin states, as well as preventing and self-managing chronic disease. Ultimately the women who benefit from the educational impact of this collaboration will be equipped to better recognize early indications of potential health issues.

"Aveeno® is proud to partner with the Black Women's Health Imperative in order to drive awareness of the sensitive skin health needs of Black women," said KC Hagin, Category Head, U.S. Body Care at Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc. "Sensitive skin is natural; with more than 70% of adults identifying as having sensitive skin, it is important to provide the space for this conversation to help normalize the conditions and encourage solutions. We look forward to working together to educate and empower Black women and girls to further address their skin needs."

Skin health is an important, but an often overlooked, indicator of overall wellness. That's precisely why this innovative and consumer centric partnership's skin health education programming will be woven into the Black Women's Health Imperative's Change Your Lifestyle. Change Your Life. (CYL2) Program -- a year-long evidence-based lifestyle change model designed to prevent and self-manage chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes. The Black Women's Health Imperative and Aveeno® will host events and provide tools to educate program participants on topics including how the skin communicates health issues, how stress, certain foods, and physical activity impact sensitive skin states, the science behind skin irritation, how to manage sensitive skin states, and ingredients that impact Black skin. In partnering with the experts at Aveeno®, the Black Women's Health Imperative looks forward to making a sustainable impact in the lives of all those enrolled in theChange Your Lifestyle. Change Your Life. (CYL2) Program and those exposed to the information shared within the partnership. Our shared focus is promoting better skin health and overall wellness for Black women and girls.

About the Black Women's Health Imperative:

The Black Women's Health Imperative is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 22 million Black women and girls -- physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across their lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. For more information, please visit www.bwhi.org.

