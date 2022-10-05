

JONA (dpa-AFX) - LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), a Swiss maker of building materials, said on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of Izolbet, a Polish specialty building solutions provider.



'The acquisition will strengthen Holcim's footprint in the highly attractive market for renovation, thermal insulation and finishing, and will complement Holcim's recent investment in a new production facility for dry mixes in Kraków,' Holcim said in a statement.



With four production plants in Budzyn, Gostynin, Kleszczów and Chmielów, Izolbet has registered double-digit sales and EBITDA growth over the last three years.



The Polish firm's products are sold through distribution sales channels across the country, with most of its business in the high-growth repair and refurbishment market.







