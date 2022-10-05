ORHUB, Inc.: HippoFi Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Precision Spine, Inc.

HippoFi accesses Precision Spine's major sales channels to speed its sales strategy & quickly drive revenue

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / HippoFi, Inc. - formerly ORHub® (OTC PINK:ORHB) announced today it has signed a strategic agreement with Precision Spine, Inc.® (www.PrecisionSpineInc.com). "This agreement will help to accelerate growth and drive revenue by selling the entire PUR Biologics product line and future HippoFi innovations. With Precision's strong presence in the Spine market, we expect a substantial increase in our revenues and brand recognition," stated CJ Wiggins - Executive Chairman & CEO of HippoFi (www.HippoFi.com).

HippoFi's regenerative therapeutics division, PUR Biologics® (www.PURbiologics.com), is focused on advanced biological solutions for spine surgery and provides Precision Spine the ability to immediately sell a full line of biologic products alongside their broad spine implant portfolio. "This deal allows HippoFi to drive new sales through Precision's vast and growing network, which already includes revenue producing accounts with more than 280 hospitals and approximately 340 spine surgeons. I expect this partnership will bring the speed and product commercialization we are looking for with Precision's 180+ sales distributors," shared Ryan Fernan - Head of PUR Biologics. "I am excited to work with Precision Spine's seasoned commercial team to bring our premium products and future technologies to patients and surgeons."

Precision Spine's Chief Operating Officer, Christopher DeNicola, expressed, "This strategic partnership is a significant achievement, representing an opportunity to strengthen and expand the presence of both companies in the growing global spine market." "I believe that with North America driving growth, that the entire orthopedic market will reach $75B over the next eight years; biologics contributing about 20% ($15B) and Spine alone, exceeding $16B (75% medical device + 25% biologics)," concluded CJ Wiggins.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. is a digital finance and healthcare innovator focused on faster-payments, improved logistics and digital intelligence as a Service. The company is implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Fintech, Biotech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets and is comprised of three segments: Digital Payment and Surgical Resource Management (SRM), Regenerative Therapeutics, and AI. These segments utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

The company's Digital Payment and SRM division operates a technology platform that enables a complete digital payment, accounts receivable, net terms, HIPAA compliant surgical implant accountability, and business management solution, on behalf of healthcare facilities and medical device and biologic vendors. It provides payments and NPI compliant billing processes under the names HippoFi Pay and HippoFi SRM. The company's payment platforms and modernized financing standardizes processes with improved logistics and efficiencies, while providing medical device and biologic vendors with payments 24 hours from the date of surgery, while offering standard net terms to healthcare facilities. The Regenerative Therapeutic division consists of PUR Biologics®, focused on a portfolio of biologic products and proprietary technologies focused on spine procedures, designed to regenerate bone and cartilage. PUR is uniquely focused on Spine, bringing innovative medical devices, regenerative biologic solutions, and autologous cell therapies to market as well as continual advancements in patients' quality of life. The AI division is actively establishing the foundation for a specific use of AI, which is believed will help save lives through early diagnosis and predictive modeling.

Together, the company's integrated solutions are positioned to develop a mobile ecosystem and future for personalized, patient-centered information and accessibility. HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the Ticker: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com

Contact:

Jason Brown

Shareholder Communications HippoFi, Inc.

612-209-7565

About Precision Spine, Inc.

Precision Spine® is dedicated to providing quality products to hospitals, orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons and insurance companies. As a "Made in the USA" manufacturer and global distributor of spinal products, the comprehensive product portfolio offers surgeons the intraoperative options and flexibility demanded by today's challenging surgical procedures. Precision Spine continually strives to develop, engineer, and distribute products that represent advanced treatment options. Precision Spine takes pride in its ISO Certified, Made in the USA manufacturing operation. Additionally, Precision Spine has recognized and implemented AdvaMed's Code of Ethics into our workforce, as the organization feels adherence to ethical standards and compliance with applicable laws is critical to the medical device industry. Precision Spine is a privately held company headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, with manufacturing facilities in Mississippi.

For more information, please visit: www.PrecisionSpineInc.com

Contact:

Christopher DeNicola

Chief Operating Officer

Precision Spine, Inc.

chris.denicola@precisionspineinc.com

