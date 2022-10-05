- Ross O'Connor appointed Chief Financial Officer

- Felipe Campos appointed Chief Operating Officer

- Jim Morrison appointed Chief Risk Officer

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, announces appointments to the roles of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

Ross O'Connor, Avolon's Head of Capital Markets, has been appointed as CFO

Felipe Campos, Avolon's Chief Technical Officer, has been appointed as COO

Jim Morrison, Avolon's Head of Portfolio Management, has been appointed as CRO

All three will also join Avolon's Executive Committee (ExCo) with immediate effect.

Following a successful transition period, outgoing CEO, Dómhnal Slattery, has also stepped down from his role effective 1 October, with CEO Designate, Andy Cronin, assuming the role of CEO.

Avolon's ExCo now comprises Andy Cronin (CEO), Paul Geaney (President Chief Commercial Officer), Ciara Ruane (Chief People Officer), Ross O'Connor (CFO), Felipe Campos (COO), and Jim Morrison (CRO).

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, commented: "Today's appointments further strengthen our leadership team and position us as an industry leader. The appointment of Ross, Felipe, and Jim, directly from our senior management team, underlines the strength and depth of the people within our business. All three have the experience, proven leadership qualities and deep industry expertise to excel in their roles and make a significant, positive contribution on the next stage in Avolon's journey."

About Ross O'Connor

Ross O'Connor joined Avolon in 2011 and held various roles throughout the organisation, including positions in the aircraft trading and the capital markets teams, as well as Head of Investor Relations. Since 2021, Ross has served as the Head of Capital Markets for Avolon, having responsibility for leading Avolon's capital markets and fundraising strategy and initiatives. This includes managing Avolon's investor relations and rating agency management activities, as well as Avolon's global bank relationships. Ross holds a Bachelor (Hons) in Management Science and Information Systems Studies from Trinity College Dublin and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

About Felipe Campos

Felipe Campos joined Avolon in April 2016 and has been Avolon's Chief Technical Officer since 2021. In this role, Felipe led all technical aspects of the business including lease transactions, new aircraft deliveries and oversight of delivered aircraft while on lease. Prior to joining Avolon, Felipe held a variety of roles across the aviation industry including GE Aviation and LATAM and TAM airlines, where he was responsible for marketing, aircraft financing, leasing, fleet planning, engines, and supply chain contracts. Felipe holds a Master of Science in Naval Engineering and Project Management from Escola Politécnica at the University of São Paulo. He also holds an MBA from IBMEC.

About Jim Morrison

Jim joined Avolon in 2017 as a member of the OEM Team and was most recently Avolon's Head of Portfolio Management. Jim has over fifteen years of aviation industry experience with leasing, manufacturing, research, and technology organizations. Prior to joining Avolon, Jim held airline marketing, aircraft evaluation, market analysis, and product strategy roles with CIT Aerospace and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. Jim is an ISTAT Certified Appraiser and a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario. He holds a Master of Science in Technology and Policy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering Physics from Queen's University, Kingston.

ENDS

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is a global leader in aircraft leasing with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 30 June 2022 of 851 aircraft.

Website: www.avolon.aero

Twitter: @avolon_aero

