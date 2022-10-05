Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp's Flexi-Pave Installed in the Iconic Fremont Street in Las Vegas, Nevada

5,000 square feet of Flexi®-Pave installed to continue the enhancement of the birthplace of Las Vegas - Fremont Street

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce it is installing its proprietary Flexi®-Pave on Fremont Street, for the continued appeal of the area and the benefit of residents and visitors.

About the Installation

Situated north of the Las Vegas Strip in Downtown Las Vegas, Fremont Street was the city's actual birthplace, famous for block after block of the city's most iconic neon signs and marquees adorning some of Las Vegas' first casinos. Flexi®-Pave has been installed to continue to add to the appeal that welcomes guests year after year. As the epicenter of nightlife in downtown Las Vegas, it is important to provide attractive surroundings while at the same time safety for all visitors. Flexi®-Pave's proprietary technology encourages the growth of the tree's roots to go down into the earth and not reach up for moisture which has historically buckled concrete and other non-porous surfaces in most sidewalks, creating a hazard for pedestrians and undermining the appeal of the area. Flexi®-Pave prevents the roots from buckling up the sidewalks, making it safe and blending in with this renowned area of Las Vegas.

Preparing for Installation

Hazardous and unattractive Concrete sidewalks removed in preparation for the installation of Flexi®-Pave

Partially Installed to date

Awaiting completion around the trees.

API's CEO Kevin Bagnall stated; "Over the past many years we have installed Flexi®-Pave in numerous government facilities. We are proud of the fact that we are witnessing an increase in the word-of-mouth recommendations among governmental property management groups, who have benefitted from the Flexi®-Pave installations. As a result, the number of facilities calling us to install our proprietary Flexi®-Pave is resulting in more and more orders. Our existing customers where we have installed Flexi®-Pave are letting it be known throughout their network, that the reduced maintenance along with the enhanced visual appeal and environmental benefits makes the installation of Flexi®-Pave the product that should be installed in lieu of any other material or technology commonly used for paving /parking and pedestrian areas".

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718895/Atlantic-Power-and-Infrastructure-Corps-FlexiR-Pave-Installed-in-the-Iconic-Fremont-Street-in-Las-Vegas-Nevada