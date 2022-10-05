MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor LD Micro Main Event XV October 25-27, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced their participation as sponsors of LD Micro Main Event XV taking place October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about MZ's full suite of investor relations solutions for private and public companies. Many of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's conference and will be announced at a later date.

"Over the years, LD Micro's conferences have been an excellent venue for our clients to generate investor interest, and we are privileged to once again sponsor the Main Event," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "While virtual events were an important stopgap during the pandemic, the return to in-person events has highlighted the value-add of interaction and engagement that only happens when companies and investors meet one-on-one."

"For MZ, the in-person experience enables the opportunity to share with attendees our hands on and concierge service, including our robust ESG platform," said Ted Haberfield, Chairman and President of MZ North America. "We hope all attendees will take the opportunity stop by our booth to learn more about MZ's full suite of services, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the event."

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the world's leading industry conferences in the investment community today and will be showcasing over 200 notable companies. The Main Event is focused on unique investment opportunities in the small- and micro-cap space, including 1-on-1 and small group meetings. For those that cannot attend in person, it will be possible to listen to the company presentations virtually.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or email Greg Falesnik at Greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations and Financial Media - targeted campaigns and financial media outreach; 4) ESGiQ Software & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Michigan, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

