San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - HFCIC has established itself as an organization that assists families bearing chronically ill children. HFCIC is an abbreviation for Helping Families of Chronically Ill Children. In the recent expansion, it has launched new services to offer the required necessary facilities.

The team of HFCIC has devised the following new services that cater to the problems of such families.

Donation: The center accumulates donations from different organizations by inviting hospitals, medical practices, nursing homes, businesses, individuals, and other healthcare groups to make one-time or ongoing donations of medical supplies to HFCIC. Candidates can complete the donation form on the organization's website to donate medical supplies and arrange for a pickup. Reception: Families and organizations can sign up to become members and request access to the "Gallery." "Requests can only be made by members who have been authenticated. They must upload the required papers to the authentication page to be authenticated. Therapy: Interested families can receive affordable therapy from volunteer therapists. HFCIC has also included ABA (Adaptive Behavior Analysis) therapy that is now available in after-school programs, libraries, and other public spaces. Events: HFCIC sponsors charitable events in the neighborhood and educational institutions by hosting regular gatherings in the standard room of the library and with Bay Area families with special needs. The gathering promotes families' use of the Individualized Education Plan (IEP) in programs for children with special needs. The organization also assists with the In-Home Support Services (IHSS) program in terms of application and starting the services.

Additionally, this facility coordinates the special needs families' service activities at camp, assists families in finding and connecting with the resources they require. Through recently launched services, HFCIC strives to advocate, educate & help special needs families with chronically ill children concerning their needs for medical supplies, therapy, and resources.

About HFCIC

In the San Francisco Bay region, Cynthia Lourde established the IRS 501(c)3 public charity Helping Families of Chronically Ill Children in 2014. HFCIC accomplishes its goals by donating medical equipment and supplies based on the requirements of families with no insurance or minimal insurance coverage.

HFCIC informs the parents about the various services available for their kids, establishes contact with the nursing agencies, and helps them with the paperwork involved in enrolling their kids in respite care, nursing care, and protective supervision. It works as a representative of the families in meetings for Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) in special education.

In addition, HFCIC distributes medical supplies to needy households. It removes valuable equipment by diverting usable medical goods to families and other healthcare professionals. HFCIC is developed as a health care delivery system, and it cuts overhead expenses for hospitals.

To learn more about the organization, visit https://hfcic.org/.

