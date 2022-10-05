CEO Jon Dwyer will discuss the opportunity that Gamelancer provides global brands to engage with the GenZ and Millennial audience on the world's largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Radius Research.

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Gamelancer, and Martin Gagel of Radius will discuss how some of the largest brands on the planet are using Gamelancer-produced and curated short-form video campaigns to engage the GenZ and Millennial communities on their preferred platforms; TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. Banks, online casinos, consumer electronics and beverage companies are just some of the partners who are using Gamelancer to connect with the largest multi-channel gaming network on the most-downloaded social media platforms in the world.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with Gamelancer Media

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, October 6 at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4416645568531/WN_mQsZe8IHR06YLy4m2Y9wYg

Market Radius Research provides individual investors access to in-depth CEO and management interviews with deep-dive, institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius' host Martin Gagel is a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media and entertainment company providing creative and curated content to the world's largest brands and media agencies with broadcast distribution across its owned and operated channels. Generating over 1.7 billion monthly video views across its 27 channels, Gamelancer has over 32,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, offering brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

