Medx Holdings Announces Name Change to Dazed Inc.

MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:MEDH) changes its name, ticker symbol and rebranding to Dazed Inc. (OTC PINK:DAZE) to reflect its focus on the retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing and the franchising of their portfolio of counterculture brands.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Medx Holdings Inc., (OTC PINK:MEDH), announced today that it has changed its name and will begin operating under a new name and will be known as Dazed, Inc., effective immediately (dazedinc.com). The name change comes as a result from the acquisition of Dazed Inc. and its core focus on the retail, distribution, licensing and franchising of their portfolio of counterculture brands. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website is planned to launch in Q4 2022. The Company is also pleased to announce it has applied for the new ticker symbol (OTC PINK:DAZE) pending approval.

Dazed Inc., a Texas Company, has long been the parent company of the brick-and-mortar smoke-shop, "Lazydaze Counterculture" established in 2004. Hans Enriquez, CEO of Dazed Inc said, "The goal has been to build a brand positioned for the inevitable legalization of cannabis. The brand developed, matured and eventually evolved into the "Lazydaze +Coffeeshop", a concept that brings the most consumed substances on the planet, Coffee and Cannabis, under one roof. As state and federal legalization inches closer to becoming reality along with potential legislation such as SAFE BANKING Act, and COMPETES Act and with states such as New York, New Mexico and Nevada all developing their adult-use laws and regulations, which also include consumption lounges and hospitality, we feel these could be major catalysts for us and the entire industry, the timing is inevitable. There is a need for public consumption lounges, and as we move toward cannabis acceptance, our goal is to be the leader in this space and provide the consumer with a positive and satisfying experience. We are also pleased to announce that we have applied for adult use and consumption license in New Mexico and expect opening date Jan 1, and we have also begun the application process for Las Vegas which take place mid October 2022"

"This name change to Dazed Inc. is a huge achievement for us and we are excited to start a new chapter. It allows the company to remain authentic to our counterculture roots and steadfast to our goals. We intend on building and developing our portfolio of brands, continue licensing, franchising and expanding into emerging markets. I look forward to many more milestones as legalization unfolds, so stay tuned!" stated Hans Enriquez, CEO of DAZED INC.

About Dazed Inc.:

Dazed Inc. (OTC PINK:MEDH) We are a Texas based firm with concentrations in retail, distribution, hospitality and licensing. Our mission is to be the leader in cannabis consumption experiences.

At Dazed Inc. we believe in doing things a bit different.

