Mittwoch, 05.10.2022
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Stuttgart
05.10.22
16:10 Uhr
9,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1509,30016:40
Dow Jones News
05.10.2022 | 15:22
144 Leser
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Oct-2022 / 13:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 5 October 2022 that on 5 October 2022, Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR, transferred 46,149 ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") to his spouse for nil consideration.

The above-mentioned Shares were acquired through the exercise and sale of Nick's 2019 PSP Recruitment Award and 2019 CIP Award earlier this year on 17 August 2022. 

Name     Status Transfer date No. of Shares transferred 
                  2019 PSP Recruitment Award 21,455 
Nick Roberts PDMR  05/10/2022 
                  2019 CIP          24,694

Nick Roberts holds 35,356 Shares legally or beneficially. He is entitled to a further 78,456 Shares in the Company pursuant to unexercised options under the 2019 PSP which vested on 14 August 2022 but are subject to a further 2 year post-vesting holding period before being released. Consequently his interest in Shares and vested but unexercised options currently amounts to 113,812 exceeding the Company's shareholding requirement for Executive Directors*.

*Under the Company's Directors' Remuneration Policy vested but unreleased options which are subject to a holding period are to be included when calculating compliance with Executive Directors' shareholding requirement. Share price used to calculate compliance with the shareholding requirement was GBP7.70.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                           Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status                     Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment              Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                           Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                                    Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                                    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Transfer of shares to spouse 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                    Nil       46,149 
       Aggregated information 
 
                                    Aggregate    Aggregate    Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                    Price      Volume     Total 
 
       -Price                          N/A       N/A       N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                 5 October 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction                 Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Rosamund Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status                       PCA of Chief Executive Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                             2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                                     Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                                     ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares from spouse 
 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                     Nil           46,149 
 
 
       Aggregated information                   Aggregate    Aggregate Aggregate 
                                     Price      Volume  Total 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
 
 
                                     N/A       N/A 
       -Price                                        N/A 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   5 October 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  192676 
EQS News ID:  1457573 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457573&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2022 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
