Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 5 October 2022 that on 5 October 2022, Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR, transferred 46,149 ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") to his spouse for nil consideration.

The above-mentioned Shares were acquired through the exercise and sale of Nick's 2019 PSP Recruitment Award and 2019 CIP Award earlier this year on 17 August 2022.

Name Status Transfer date No. of Shares transferred 2019 PSP Recruitment Award 21,455 Nick Roberts PDMR 05/10/2022 2019 CIP 24,694

Nick Roberts holds 35,356 Shares legally or beneficially. He is entitled to a further 78,456 Shares in the Company pursuant to unexercised options under the 2019 PSP which vested on 14 August 2022 but are subject to a further 2 year post-vesting holding period before being released. Consequently his interest in Shares and vested but unexercised options currently amounts to 113,812 exceeding the Company's shareholding requirement for Executive Directors*.

*Under the Company's Directors' Remuneration Policy vested but unreleased options which are subject to a holding period are to be included when calculating compliance with Executive Directors' shareholding requirement. Share price used to calculate compliance with the shareholding requirement was GBP7.70.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 46,149 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price N/A N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 5 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rosamund Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 46,149 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) -Aggregated volume N/A N/A -Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 5 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

