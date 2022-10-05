Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
05.10.2022 | 17:31
Fix Price Group PLC: THE MERGER OF KOLMAZ HOLDINGS LTD

DJ Fix Price Group PLC: THE MERGER OF KOLMAZ HOLDINGS LTD

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: THE MERGER OF KOLMAZ HOLDINGS LTD 05-Oct-2022 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

fix price group plc announces the merger of Kolmaz Holdings Ltd

5 October 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that the Company has merged with its subsidiary Kolmaz Holdings Ltd. (registration number HE 197237, hereinafter "Kolmaz"). As a result of the merger, Kolmaz ceased to exist and the Company became its successor. 

About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been 
helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed 
product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. 
As of 30 June 2022, Fix Price operated 5,267 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of June 2022, the Company operated 8 DCs covering 80 
 Russian regions and 6 other countries. 
In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
 
 
Contacts 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
             Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Charushina 
 
             ir@fix-price.com                 echarushina@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 192704 
EQS News ID:  1457697 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457697&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2022 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
