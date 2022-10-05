DJ Fix Price Group PLC: THE MERGER OF KOLMAZ HOLDINGS LTD

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: THE MERGER OF KOLMAZ HOLDINGS LTD 05-Oct-2022

fix price group plc announces the merger of Kolmaz Holdings Ltd

5 October 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that the Company has merged with its subsidiary Kolmaz Holdings Ltd. (registration number HE 197237, hereinafter "Kolmaz"). As a result of the merger, Kolmaz ceased to exist and the Company became its successor.

About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 June 2022, Fix Price operated 5,267 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of June 2022, the Company operated 8 DCs covering 80 Russian regions and 6 other countries. In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova Ekaterina Charushina ir@fix-price.com echarushina@fix-price.ru

