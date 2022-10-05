Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022
05.10.2022 | 22:20
The Muscle Shoals Music Association: Haunted Attraction Inside 15,000 Square Feet Recording Studio, Formally Muscle Shoals Sound Riverside, Presented by Muscle Shoals Music Association

Muscle Shoals Music Association and Cypress Moon Productions partner together to create haunted recording studio attraction inside the historical, formal location of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Riverside.

SHEFFIELD, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / The Muscle Shoals Music Association announces an official partnership with Cypress Moon Studios to bring "Blood Moon: A Historic Haunted Recording Studio" experience on Oct. 20-21 at Cypress Moon Studios in Sheffield, Alabama.

The Muscle Shoals Music Association, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture

President of the Muscle Shoals Music Association Rodney Hall says, "We are excited to partner with Tonya Holly, owner of Cypress Moon Productions to bring this experience to life."

Blood Moon: Historic Haunted Recording Studio will boast 15,000 square feet of thrills and doom. Tours will include interactive horror, spine-chilling characters and darkness lurking at every turn.

"Although this is a space for musical creativity, there are haunted occurrences that happen daily such as slamming doors and ghostly figures in the main dining hall. It's an incredible place for a haunted attraction," says owner Tonya Holly.

For more information and tickets, visit muscleshoalsmusicassociation.com.

About The Muscle Shoals Music Association

Founded in 1975, The Muscle Shoals Music Association is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization with the mission of preserving and promoting the legacy and future of Muscle Shoals Music, while creating educational and employment opportunities for a new generation of music makers.

Contact:
Lillian Glanton 256-497-7343
lillian@lgmediaco.com

SOURCE: The Muscle Shoals Music Association



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719100/Haunted-Attraction-Inside-15000-Square-Feet-Recording-Studio-Formally-Muscle-Shoals-Sound-Riverside-Presented-by-Muscle-Shoals-Music-Association

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
