Myomo, Inc.: Myomo To Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Presents The Windy City Roundup 2022

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American:MYO) ("Myomo" or the "Company"), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul Gudonis, Myomo's chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Microcap Rodeo presents The Windy City Roundup 2022 conference, which is being held live, in-person on October 12th - 13th, 2022.

Mr. Gudonis is scheduled to present on October 12 at 9:30 a.m. Central time. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. The link also will be posted in the Investor's section of Myomo's website.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences

The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

About Myomo, Inc.

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient's own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual's ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Contacts:

For Myomo:

r@myomo.com

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

SOURCE: Myomo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719046/Myomo-To-Present-at-the-MicroCap-Rodeo-Presents-The-Windy-City-Roundup-2022