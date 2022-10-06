New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - Essential Fund Services International, LLC (EFSI), an independently owned fund administration firm, has announced that Managing Partner Anthony Mascia will be speaking on the "How To Manage Cybersecurity and Wire Fraud-Related Risks" panel at alternative investment industry operational due diligence conference AltsOps 2022 on Thursday, October 13 in New York.

"Hedge fund, private equity, real estate, and venture capital fund managers face an ever-present risk in wire fraud," says Mascia. "It's an underestimated risk but one where fund administrators can take a leading role in protecting not only their investment manager clients, but also the institutional, end investor clients as well."

The panel will cover topics including:

The risks, both clear and hidden, to investment managers and their clients.

The fundamental components of a cybersecurity and wire fraud policy and where fund administrators should be involved in the solution.

The processes and practices that alternative investment fund managers should be requiring their fund administrators to follow.

How fund administrators can identify risks that investment managers might not be aware of and the potential consequences of those risks.

AltsOps 2022 features panel sessions covering other topics such as "What Stops An Investor From Allocating To Your Fund from an ODD Perspective", "Audit, Compliance and Legal: Questions To Ask And Pitfalls To Avoid" and "ODD - What You Really Need to Know and Do to Ultimately Raise Capital". The panel will also feature speakers from leading service providers including Akram Assurance, Advisory & Tax, BW Cyber, EFSI, GRC Investment Group, Riveles Law Group, Shadmoor Advisors, Soaring Capital Management, Talpion, and Valley Bank.

EFSI has over $5.5 billion in assets under administration and works with managers that employ a variety of different investment styles, working with clients to provide guidance throughout the entire investment process. EFSI incorporates the latest technology to protect clients, which is why Mascia has sought education to prevent all manner of fraud, and why the staff at EFSI is dedicated to thorough transparency with clients.

"Wire fraud and cyber security go hand in hand and it's essential that alternative investment fund managers not only follow best practice but are aware of the second and third level risks that they face every day, but might not be aware of," said EFSI Managing Partner Anthony Mascia. "It's becoming a more critical area of the due diligence process all the time, and I look forward to contributing to the discussion at AltsOps 2022."

EFSI is an independently owned, SOC 1 compliant, full-service fund administration firm based in New York, led by partners Joseph A. Levato and Anthony D. Mascia. Services provided include fund administration, a capital introduction program, advisory and outsourced services, outsourced CFO/COO and compliance support, and shadow administration.

