Rivian's electric trucks will receive their first charge at the company's US factory, from renewable energy produced by a 783 kW solar parking canopy.From pv magazine USA Rivian electric trucks fresh off the production line will source their first charge from renewable energy, as the company plans to install a solar charging yard at its factory in Normal, Illinois. The charging yard is a series of parking canopies topped with solar panels, with a total capacity of 783 kW. The DC charging facility can charge 72 vehicles at once. Rivian said it is also working on installing a 2.8 MW wind turbine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...