Donnerstag, 06.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
06.10.2022 | 09:41
81 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Fluicell AB (481/22)

With effect from October 10, 2022, the unit rights in Fluicell AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 19, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   FLUI UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018716078              
Order book ID:  269827                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 10, 2022, the paid subscription units in Fluicell AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   FLUI BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018716086              
Order book ID:  269828                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
