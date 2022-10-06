Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Fluicell AB (481/22)

With effect from October 10, 2022, the unit rights in Fluicell AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 19, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: FLUI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018716078 Order book ID: 269827 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 10, 2022, the paid subscription units in Fluicell AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: FLUI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018716086 Order book ID: 269828 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB