London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Millionaire Beauty has launched the Millionaire Flawless Corrective product as an anti-bacterial skin treatment for people who experience spots, acne, and redness in their complexion. The product is designed for use on all skin types.

Millionaire Beauty Launches Corrective Serum Treatment For Acne Skincare Routine

To coincide with the latest move, the store is providing two bundles for customers wanting to reduce pimples with anti-inflammatory ingredients - the Deep Melt and Deep Treat products alongside Flawless Corrective.

Millionaire Beauty's new treatment contains medical-grade azelaic acid which reduces inflammation and redness in the skin. It targets bacteria in pores to help prevent breakouts from forming.

Retinol is also a featured ingredient in the powerful serum, which helps to reduce fine lines and boost collagen production and cell turnover. In turn, this helps to improve the appearance of acne scars and pigmentation.

The product can be used both maintain skin complexion and as a more targeted treatment. For everyday use it can be employed in the mornings as a toner, and at night time as a treatment mask to be dabbed on acne breakouts and left overnight.

With the latest move, Millionaire Beauty expands its focus on comprehensive organic skincare products. Each of its beauty products is based on cutting-edge research and active ingredients from nature that have proven to be effective.

In addition to the new acne treatment, the online store also stocks a variety of other products that offer a full skincare regime. These include their Deep Melt Cleanser, Protector Cleansing Bar, and Deep Treat Skincare Serum. All Millionaire Beauty's luxury skincare products are made with natural, organic, and vegan ingredients, and designed to protect, tighten, hydrate, and exfoliate all skin types.

