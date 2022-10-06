Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Climax Properties, a new but rapidly growing real estate company, launched resources to potentially help property sellers and real estate investors as the real estate markets shift.





The company, led by CEO Brian Rodriguez, helps buyers and sellers potentially overcome some of the most prominent hurdles to real estate transactions currently facing the industry. For example, higher interest rates are dashing many owners' hopes of selling their properties, as private buyers are priced out of the market. Where Climax Properties distinguishes itself is having the financial ability to quickly buy all types of homes, undeterred by the latest economic trends.

Climax Properties has already expanded its reach to three states (Virginia, Ohio, and Georgia) since launching one year ago, and plans a nationwide presence within the next couple years.

Climax Properties is known as a quick buyer because it can typically complete the purchase of any type of home within 24 to 30 days. The company is able to move fast as the company's resources allow them to immediately purchase properties, without having to wait many weeks or months to first win approval for a mortgage before buying.

"Another important way the company distinguishes itself is by being able to make an offer to purchase almost any type of property 'as is'," says Rodriguez."Climax Properties aims to help remove headaches from selling - no lists of demands about how to fix the home before offering to buy it, and the company strives to give home sellers a competitive price," Rodriguez adds. Climax offers free quotes to sellers who may have use for its services, with zero obligation to accept.

Another way the company aims to help homeowners is by being able to make offers to buy properties regardless of the person's situation. From foreclosure to inheriting an unwanted home and more, Climax crafts carefully tailored potential solutions for each and every transaction.

"The company provides potential solutions that could help people transition into a more stress-free life" says Rodriguez. "Climax is a family-owned business, and that's why the company tries to help families of all backgrounds and situations. Whether someone is behind on mortgage payments, can't sell a property, or just need to sell a house for any reason, the company is here to help."

To learn more visit https://climaxproperties.com.

