EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEfi Expands Services to Telstra Corporation, Australia's Largest Telco with 41% Sales Growth this Year

Includes installation across entire fleet of VicRoad's Incident Management Vehicles

Currently processing 3000+ traffic incidents per month in real-time

41% sales growth this year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to report on the expansion of EYEfi Cloud for our distributor, Telstra Corporation Limited (TLS) and sales revenue growth of 41% for this customer year-to-date on the prior 12 months.

EYEfi has been continually expanding the services delivered through the Telstra contract over the past 12 months, primarily relating to its end customers, the Victorian Government Department of Transport (DoT) and VicRoads. EYEfi's product is currently installed across the entire fleet of Incident Management Vehicles (IMV's) at VicRoads and provides improved incident management, compliance, reporting and safety of field personnel.

EYEfi Cloud's Automated Incident Management (AIM) technology is used to process more than 3000 incidents per month for the department throughout Victoria's road network, where it provides real-time incident visibility, GPS tracking of vehicles, automation of incident workflow processes, and a system of record for all incidents being attended to by incident management personnel.

EYEfi continues to experience growth due to the increase in the number of incident management vehicles from 10 to 18, and cameras from 20 to 36 all connected to the EYEfi Cloud platform, whilst providing enhanced API functionality (providing all incident data, location, video and fully automated) so that DoT can acquire the data and information required to better manage Victoria's road network and to share this data across business and traffic management operations.

Some of the key features and benefits provided by EYEfi Cloud's AIM platform include:

AIM provides clear visibility over incidents as they occur in real-time with live video, GPS tracking and incident recording.

Detects, tracks and helps manage remote incidents, assets and resources wherever they are located, with clear visibility as they occur.

Captures the information in real-time, stores the data on a secure cloud platform and reports on incidents where required.?

The EYEfi Cloud platform is a subscription-based offering hosted within AWS and available through EYEfi's growing distributor network across Australia and New Zealand, and EYEfi are currently in discussions with prospective partners to expand this offering into other major regions around the world.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

