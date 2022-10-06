VectorY Therapeutics, a biotech company focusing on the development of innovative gene therapy approaches for the treatment of neuro-degenerative and muscular disorders through vectorized antibodies, today announces participation in three upcoming conferences.
5th Annual ALS Research Symposium (ALS ONE), 6-7 11 October, virtually
- Presentation title: Reduction of oxidized phospholipids or misfolded protein aggregates by AAV-VecTabs in an Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pre-clinical models
Presenter: Pavlina Konstantinova, Chief Scientific Officer
Time and date: October 7, 14:05 ET
European Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Annual Congress, 11-14 October, Edinburgh
- Poster title: VecTrons: Targeting misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases
Presenter: Menno Spits, Scientist
Poster number: P251
Time and date: October 12, Poster Session 1,19:30-21:00 BST
- Poster title: Generation and characterization of stable recombinant baculoviruses for large-scale production of rAAV
Presenter: Hilde van Tongeren, Head of Vector Generation
Poster number: P293
Time and date: October 12, Poster Session 1, 19:30-21:00 BST
- Poster title: VecTabs and advanced human in-vitro models: targeting TDP-43 aggregates and oxidized phosphocholines in Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Presenter: Andreia Duarte, Scientist
Poster number: P353
Time and date: October 12, Poster Session 1, 19:30-21:00 BST
- Poster title: Next generation rAAV capsids show enhanced transduction efficiency in 2D and 3D human cellular models for neurodegenerative diseases
Presenter: Carmen Gallego, Scientist, Vector Technologies
Poster number: P056
Time and date: October 13, Poster Session 2, 17:30-19:15 BST
2022 Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa, 11-13 October, Carlsbad, CA
- Presentation title: Precision targeted gene therapies for CNS and neuromuscular disease
Presenter: Barbara Sanders, Chief Technology Officer
Time and date: October 13,11:45 PT
To meet the VectorY team at any of these meetings, please contact info@vectorytx.com
About VectorY
VectorY combines the therapeutic potential of antibodies and gene therapy to develop long-lasting therapeutic solutions for neurodegenerative and muscular diseases with high unmet medical need such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Huntington's disease.
VectorY is a fully integrated gene therapy company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics based on a novel AAV gene therapy platform, antibody-based targeted protein degradation technologies and proprietary manufacturing technology. While focusing initially on neurodegenerative and muscular diseases, VectorY's synergistic technologies may be applied across a wide range of indications.
VectoryY was founded in October 2020 and is based on the Amsterdam Science Park.
For more information, see www.vectorytx.com.
