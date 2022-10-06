VectorY Therapeutics, a biotech company focusing on the development of innovative gene therapy approaches for the treatment of neuro-degenerative and muscular disorders through vectorized antibodies, today announces participation in three upcoming conferences.

5th Annual ALS Research Symposium (ALS ONE), 6-7 11 October, virtually

Presentation title: Reduction of oxidized phospholipids or misfolded protein aggregates by AAV-VecTabs in an Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pre-clinical models

Presenter: Pavlina Konstantinova, Chief Scientific Officer

Time and date: October 7, 14:05 ET

European Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Annual Congress, 11-14 October, Edinburgh

Poster title: VecTrons: Targeting misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases

Presenter: Menno Spits, Scientist

Poster number: P251

Time and date: October 12, Poster Session 1,19:30-21:00 BST



Presenter: Hilde van Tongeren, Head of Vector Generation

Poster number: P293

Time and date: October 12, Poster Session 1, 19:30-21:00 BST



Presenter: Andreia Duarte, Scientist

Poster number: P353

Time and date: October 12, Poster Session 1, 19:30-21:00 BST



Presenter: Carmen Gallego, Scientist, Vector Technologies

Poster number: P056

Time and date: October 13, Poster Session 2, 17:30-19:15 BST

2022 Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa, 11-13 October, Carlsbad, CA

Presentation title: Precision targeted gene therapies for CNS and neuromuscular disease

Presenter: Barbara Sanders, Chief Technology Officer

Time and date: October 13,11:45 PT

To meet the VectorY team at any of these meetings, please contact info@vectorytx.com

About VectorY

VectorY combines the therapeutic potential of antibodies and gene therapy to develop long-lasting therapeutic solutions for neurodegenerative and muscular diseases with high unmet medical need such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Huntington's disease.

VectorY is a fully integrated gene therapy company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics based on a novel AAV gene therapy platform, antibody-based targeted protein degradation technologies and proprietary manufacturing technology. While focusing initially on neurodegenerative and muscular diseases, VectorY's synergistic technologies may be applied across a wide range of indications.

VectoryY was founded in October 2020 and is based on the Amsterdam Science Park.

For more information, see www.vectorytx.com.

