Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Appoints Rail Industry Veteran Matt Keepman as Senior VP of Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Growth

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT) through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence that analyzes fast moving trains and trucks, today announced the appointment of Matt Keepman as its Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In this newly created role Keepman will report directly to CEO Chuck Ferry and will be responsible for leading the Company's commercial strategy with a focus on driving top line growth.

Keepman brings two decades of experience in managing strategic accounts within the North American rail industry. Most recently he was a Key Account Executive for Wabtec Corporation where he led the commercial strategy for the Canadian Pacific Railway across all of Wabtec's business segments.

Keepman will be tasked with advancing Duos Technologies' go-to-market strategy as it expands its offerings to private railcar owners, lessors, and shippers via inspection data subscription plans. He will also assist the executive leadership team in communicating the broader commercial strategy to internal and external stakeholders while further building out the infrastructure for both the sales and marketing teams.

"Matt's addition has been a long time coming. We look forward to his contributions to our targeted commercial growth efforts that lie ahead," said Ferry. "Our team has spent the last two-plus years laser-focused on increasing the quality and reliability of our solutions with that directive now largely completed. As part of the next phase of our plan, we are actively exploring additional revenue streams that call for broader market penetration to a considerably larger list of prospective customers. We expect that Matt and his team will be essential in serving our existing customer base as well as pursuing new lines of business that will support our goals for sustained, consistent revenue growth."

"Duos has entered a key phase of its strategic growth plan that warrants a more targeted sales presence, and I'm energized to be leading those efforts," added Keepman. "I've had a front row seat over the past 20 years as railroads and railcar owners have become more receptive to emerging technologies. Now is the time for Duos' AI inspection solutions to capitalize on that shift. Chuck and the team have built considerable momentum around the Railcar Inspection Portals. I look forward to advancing our efforts to improve both safety and efficiency in our industry."

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and Government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, information regarding the anticipated dates for the earnings call and release of financial results prior to the earnings call. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

CONTACT:

Corporate

Fei Kwong, Director, Corporate Communications

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

904-652-1625

fk@duostech.com

Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

DUOT@gatewayIR.com

SOURCE: Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718660/Duos-Technologies-Appoints-Rail-Industry-Veteran-Matt-Keepman-as-Senior-VP-of-Sales-and-Marketing-to-Accelerate-Growth