Affluence Corporation's Subsidiary OneMind Technologies Enhances Hypervisor Solution to Meet Growing Market Demand

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology announced today that OneMind Technology and its Hypervisor product is being significantly enhanced to address growing market demand and new applications that require OneMind's unique approach.

At OneMind Technologies, we continue to enhance and evolve our hypervisor solution OneMind NG for multiple applications. Working closely with our partners, we have been developing a use case involving multiple city emergency services to resolve swiftly and efficiently a situation that would otherwise require heavy operational coordination and decision making process. The use case demonstrates how the benefit of real-time analytics and multi-domain intelligence can be applied to Public Safety for Smart Cities, reducing time to respond and optimizing operational efficiency, transforming how cities and organizations respond to managing citizen safety.

The team will present a live demo of the use case during our visit next week to GITEX GLOBAL, the annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event. This takes place on the 10-14th of October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, a perfect scenario to show the value of OneMind NG's technological evolution.

GITEX is the annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event underpins the rapid technology-driven transformations, investments and projects shaping the economies of the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

