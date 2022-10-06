Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 5 October 2022 was 134.55p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

06 October 2022