Menhaden Fisheries Coalition: Advocacy Disguised as Journalism: Sierra's One-Sided Attack on Virginia's Menhaden Fishery

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / The Sierra magazine March 8 article "Will Osprey Chick Deaths Inspire Conservation Action on Menhaden?" by Amy Brecount White is not a work of balanced journalism, but an advocacy piece masquerading as reporting.

At the most basic level, the story fails the simplest test of fairness. It quotes five individuals aligned with the narrative that menhaden fishing is responsible for osprey reproductive problems, yet it does not quote a single scientist or expert with a dissenting view, nor a single fisherman, union fishermen, or member of the menhaden industry whose livelihood is at stake. That is not balance. It is message amplification.

A more truthful story would have told readers that there is no scientific consensus that menhaden fishing is even related to osprey nesting failure in the lower Chesapeake. External reporting and official USGS material show that scientists have identified multiple environmental stressors affecting osprey reproduction and that even researchers involved in the work have cautioned against claiming conclusive proof from the existing evidence.

The article's central premise is that industrial menhaden fishing is starving ospreys. But that claim is presented as if it were settled fact when it is anything but. Publicly available rebuttal material quoting VIMS scientist Dr. Robert Latour states that localized depletion has not been demonstrated and that claims to that effect are speculative based on existing data. A peer-reviewed Frontiers commentary by Dr. Latour and coauthors also challenged the statistical basis for drawing such strong conclusions from the osprey-menhaden linkage.

The article also leans heavily on the familiar activist refrain that the fishery is overharvesting a foundational forage species. But the Atlantic menhaden fishery has repeatedly been found by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to be neither overfished nor experiencing overfishing, and the fishery is managed with ecological reference points specifically designed to account for predator needs. It is also certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council, the global gold standard for fisheries sustainability.

The piece further suggests that current science is so deficient that sweeping new restrictions or even an end to the fishery are justified until more is known. That framing is misleading. The Atlantic menhaden fishery is perhaps the most studied on the East Coast. There is active scientific work underway to develop a more Bay-specific management foundation, including ongoing ASMFC and related scientific work on ecological reference points and the Chesapeake Bay cap.

The article recycles the idea that Virginia's fishery is uniquely out of step with the rest of the coast. But the fishery is already constrained by an unscientific and precautionary Chesapeake Bay cap and coastwide quota management, and recent ASMFC action cut the 2026 coastwide TAC by 20 percent while also initiating a process to review the Bay cap.

The story also indulges the familiar insinuation that Omega Protein is somehow a foreign operator exploiting Bay resources. That too is misleading. Even reporting sympathetic to the fishery's critics acknowledges that Omega Protein is based in Reedville, Virginia, and that harvesting is performed by Ocean Harvesters, an American company based in Reedville.

Just as important, the article ignores the people who would bear the cost of the policies it encourages. Rural Virginia cannot easily replace these jobs. A Virginia Marine Resources Commission economic assessment found that the direct effects of the menhaden reduction operation are heavily concentrated in Northumberland County: 217 of 299 employees resided there, including 55 in Reedville. The report also described the operation as providing health care, paid holidays, retirement programs, paid life insurance, vacation days, and union representation, and it noted that most direct impacts occur in Northumberland County.

We urge readers to visit the UFCW Local 400 website and watch this video featuring the union fishermen describing their jobs in their own words.

That point matters. This is not an abstract policy debate to the people who live in the Northern Neck. The same VMRC/VIMS assessment found that employees interviewed said they would have difficulty finding other work at or near the same pay level and with similar benefits if the fishery were closed.

A properly reported story following legitimate journalistic principles would have told readers all of this. It would have noted that there are credible scientific disputes over causation. It would have acknowledged that the fishery is already heavily regulated and managed under ecosystem-based reference points. It would have included the voices of watermen, union workers, and local communities whose futures are tied to Reedville and Northumberland County. Instead, Sierra delivered a one-sided narrative built to advance a policy outcome.

Sierra is the national magazine of the Sierra Club . It describes itself as "an independent journalistic enterprise."

This article is advocacy. It is not journalism.

About the Menhaden Fisheries Coalition

The Menhaden Fisheries Coalition (MFC) is a collective of menhaden fishermen, related businesses, and supporting industries. Comprised of businesses along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, the Menhaden Fisheries Coalition conducts media and public outreach on behalf of the menhaden industry to ensure that members of the public, media, and government are informed of important issues, events, and facts about the fishery.

Press Contact

Menhaden Fisheries Coalition

(202) 595-1212

www.menhaden.org

SOURCE: Menhaden Fisheries Coalition

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/advocacy-disguised-as-journalism-sierras-one-sided-attack-on-virginias-m-1147302