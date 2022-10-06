OpixTech is a new technology innovation in the financial market. Recently, the company has launched new services of financial technology.

Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - OpixTech, established as a digital company in the financial market, has launched new and innovative financial technology services in its recent expansion.





OpixTech is working in the direction of digital technology and has developed new features in fintech. The newly launched fintech services allow modernized financial forms to incorporate into the industry and become a vital force for the quality development of the real economy. OpixTech strives to change the paradigm of the financial sector with its fintech services.

Moreover, OpixTech also focuses on international business after the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic this year. The services of OpixTech accelerate its presence in Southeast Asia and establish additional service areas worldwide to create fintech products closer to public opinion and help more retail traders embrace and adopt fintech technology.

There are two core businesses of Opixtech, i.e., Opix Algo & Opix Trade. Both services function as online trading platforms and algorithm trading. Its client base in the retail market has increased over the past few years following the COVID-19 pandemic due to a significant increase in individual investors trading on global exchange markets. Another reason for the upsurge is a substantial rise in retail investors opting for low-risk and sound financial management. With its newly expanded technology, Opix Algo brings retail investors closer to institutional investors, allowing them to harvest the benefits of fintech.

Consequently, Opix Trade and Opix Algo play their parts as online derivatives trading and information platforms. These two fintech products have narrowed the information gap between retail and institutional investors. As a result, the financial instruments that retail investors can choose are closer to institutional investors. Joseph Culter said the core plan is to focus on developing fintech services, creating a more specific investment service and data platform, and providing fintech services to more users worldwide.

For further updates on fintech, technology enthusiasts and potential online traders must visit the official website.

