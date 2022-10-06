Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is excited to announce the newly robust tech stage in this year's event. The highly anticipated conference is coming back to Miami on November 3-5th, 2022, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Centre.

Topics on the Web3 Stage include: Technodelics; The Power of Set and Setting, How Tech is Shaping the Future of Psychedelics; Application of Blockchain in Healthcare; Using Machine Learning to Accelerate Drug Discovery in Mental Health; Longevity, Mental Health, and Psychedelics; Are Apps the Future of Psychedelic Therapy?; How AI and Tech Can Improve Safety, Outcomes, and Access for Psychedelic Healthcare Interventions; Data Indigenous Wisdom and Modern Technology.

Despite today's numerous challenges, the Psychedelic and Web3 communities continue to grow. To complement finance, science and industry news of psychedelics, Wonderland will be getting the show on the road for the digital economy while exploring the intersection of emerging tech and Psychedelic medicine. The three-day event, which will have segments on the hot topic "Web3", aims to showcase the next generation of technology mixed with art, cultural impact and experiential transformations of psychedelic medicine.

"We are witnessing a monumental transition from Web2 to Web3. The level of investment is rapidly growing, as is the number of developers, projects, and start-ups in the digital economy landscape," said Connor Haslam, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "Psychedelics, art, culture and technology are intersecting at a rapid pace. It is therefore vital to have an in-depth discussion at this early stage, and we are thrilled to contribute as a host of this forward-thinking event."

Microdose is also proud to announce Cointelegraph, the premier blockchain- and crypto-focused media outlet, as a media partner for Wonderland 2022. Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is the leading independent digital media resource covering a wide range of news on blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends.

"Mental health is a vital, yet sometimes overlooked aspect of achieving a longer and healthier lifespan," said Garri Zmudze, executive coordinator of the Longevity Science Foundation and venture partner at PsyMed Ventures. "The current research in the psychedelic space is showing the world that there are new and exciting approaches to mental health care. I am excited to see how these develop through events like the Wonderland Conference."

Wonderland 2022 is a three-day multifaceted conference designed to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from the psychedelic space, explore investment opportunities, and gain insights into the future promise of psychedelics in treating mental health issues.

The three-day event will focus on a key industry theme each day - Business, Science, and Culture - with top-of-the-line programming delivered across two stages. The event will include an exhibition space, a breathwork zone, a psychedelic cinema, a VR zone, an art show, VIP and Business areas, a Press Lounge, Meeting areas, and formal and casual networking opportunities.

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Companies interested in sponsoring the event can book a meeting with our team here.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland

Wonderland offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breathtaking venues.

Event contact: Kristina@microdose.buzz

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139677