Banxa Holdings: Banxa Engages Investment Bank

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or the "Company"), the leading Web3 payments and on/off ramp solutions provider advises that it is initiating a formal process to identify and evaluate strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value after it had received several unsolicited proposals to consider strategic M&A opportunities.

The board of directors of the Company has appointed USA based Architect Partners, a leading cryptocurrency focused Investment Bank to ensure that shareholder value is maximized and to manage the process. The Company will update shareholders on any material changes of the proceedings.

"Banxa's board is excited about the company's future, as Banxa continues to build important pieces of the global crypto market infrastructure. We remain committed to unlocking maximum value for our shareholders, whether that is through strategic deal-making or further organic growth." said Domenic Carosa, the Company's Founder and Chairman of the Board.

The Board will carefully evaluate all proposals and determine the path forward that is in the best interests of the company and all its shareholders. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be completed, and all proposals are preliminary and non-binding.

About BANXA Holdings Inc.

Banxa's mission is to accelerate the world to Web3 with its leading global on-and-off ramp solution. Through its extensive network of local payment solutions paired with the required crypto licenses, Banxa gives its partners and projects access to global audiences with less friction and higher conversions. Banxa has a global team of Web3 natives - with operating headquarters in the USA, Europe and APAC regions. For further information go to www.banxa.com.

About Architect Partners

Architect Partners has been at the frontline of crypto since 2017 delivering premium-value M&A advisory and strategic financing to sophisticated entrepreneurs, investors, public company senior executives and boards of directors. Architect Partners LLC is an affiliate of Weild & Co., Member FINRA | SIPC. All securities transactions through Weild & Co.

CONTACTS

Investors:

MZ North America

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

BNXA@mzgroup.us

561-489-5315

Media:

Wachsman

Ethan Lyle

banxa@wachsman.com

ENDS

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA" https://twitter.com/dcarosa

Domenic Carosa = Chairman (1-888-218-6863)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-looking Information and Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Company's initiation of a formal process to identify and evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, identifying a strategic alternative to maximize shareholder value, and the Company providing material updates to shareholders.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws, and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company receiving strategic alternatives and the ability of the Company to work effectively with strategic investors.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Banxa Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719300/Banxa-Engages-Investment-Bank