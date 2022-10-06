Hydrosat Names Former Ceres Imaging Exec Brett Blom Vice President of Sales

Geospatial Startup Hires Brett Blom from Ceres Imaging, Citing Industry Expertise in Agriculture and Remote Sensing

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Hydrosat, the infrared data and analytics company, announced that it has hired Brett Blom as Vice President of Business Development and Sales. The company recruited Mr. Blom from Ceres Imaging, where he led the sales and customer service division for the aerial imaging and analytics company. At Hydrosat, Blom will leverage his customer-focused experience in agriculture and remote-sensing to lead the business development team, promote use cases and drive sales for new products, and deliver value to all stakeholders.

"Brett Blom has successfully grown thermal imagery and analytics businesses in agriculture markets," said Pieter Fossel, CEO of Hydrosat. "At Ceres Imaging, Brett sold thermal data and insights collected from aircraft to some of the most discerning agribusiness and corporate grower customers in the United States and Latin America. Combining Brett's agriculture sector and thermal product experience with Hydrosat's scalable satellite data is a tremendously exciting opportunity for us."

Blom has more than 12 years of sales and business development experience, including five years of developing his expertise in the fast-growing and highly specialized field of geospatial imaging for agriculture. Prior to joining Hydrosat, Blom worked at Ceres Imaging, where he grew the team to more than 20 salespeople and consistently achieved goals while opening new global markets.

As Vice President of Business Development and Sales, Blom will identify marketplace opportunities and develop Hydrosat's strategy to meet business objectives across multiple segments and industries. Focusing on use cases and key differentiators of Hydrosat's innovative product suite, Blom's team will advance the sales strategy for products including irrigation management, yield forecasting, crop classification, and also explore other product initiatives that leverage data to positively impact climate change, conservation, and sustainability.

"For the past several years, I've had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest players in the agricultural industry, and I'm proud to have played a part in delivering aerial imaging and data solutions that enable enterprises to meet their business goals," said Blom. "As our industry continues to innovate, I'm thrilled to be joining Hydrosat, which is at the forefront of delivering high-resolution thermal imaging and data solutions that will empower corporations, government agencies and NGOs to address climate change, increase crop production, and create more sustainable conditions around the world."

The news that Hydrosat recruited Blom to its leadership team follows another key hire announcement from the fast-growing organization. Hyrdosat recently named industry veteran Demir Devecigil as Head of Product. Devecigil joined the startup after leading geospatial product management at Bayer and at the Climate Corp following its acquisition.

