DJ Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): The large growth is now self-financing

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): The large growth is now self-financing 06-Oct-2022 / 14:20 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE):

The large growth is now self-financing

SCE is raising equity: GBP16m through a successful placing at 40p and up to GBP3m via an Open Offer. This will fund the completion of Factory One and most of Factory Two, with positive operating cashflow then doing the rest. With capital now in place, internal cashflow would fully fund, year-in/year-out, 30%-plus annual growth. This is a very fast-growing market. An extra order is expected this year. With an order book twice the market capitalisation and a prospective further book twice that again, the fundraise is clearly designed to bring to fruition those pending orders, now that the OEMs are assured of significantly growing fulfilment capacity.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/the-large-growth-is-now-self-financing/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mike Foster London mf@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1458593 06-Oct-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1458593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2022 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)