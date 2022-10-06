Cinedigm Corp.: SLING TV and Cinedigm Expand Partnership with Addition of Top-Performing RetroCrush FAST Channel

RetroCrush Joins Additional Cinedigm Channels Available via SLING's Live Streaming Service including The Bob Ross Channel, Dove Channel, Bloody Disgusting TV and The Elvis Presley Channel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming company dedicated to serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced the launch of RetroCrush, one of its top-performing FAST channels, on SLING TV. This expands SLING TV's partnership with Cinedigm to include fourteen channels, available free to consumers with no credit card or payment required.

RetroCrush, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel from Cinedigm's growing portfolio of streaming brands, is being added to SLING's lineup of 190+ free live TV channels. RetroCrush (www.retrocrush.tv) is dedicated to the Golden Age of anime, tapping into enthusiastic and passionate viewers of the genre. Offering a wide range of classic anime TV and movies, the RetroCrush line-up currently includes more than 100 series and 40 features.

RetroCrush joins thirteen other Cinedigm channels already available on SLING. These include Bloody Disgusting TV, #1 premium horror content platform, The Bob Ross Channel, offering "The Joy of Painting", Comedy Dynamics, go-to stand-up comedy destination, Realmadrid TV, dedicated to sports most recognized brand, family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv, documentary destination Docurama, as well as The Only Way is Essex, MyTime TV, The Elvis Presley Channel, So…Real, Film Detective and Lonestar.

"The expansion of our partnership with SLING TV embraces Cinedigm's mission to bring its channels to the widest enthusiast audiences possible," said John Stack, Senior Director, Cinedigm Business Development. "In turn, SLING will provide the opportunity for a passionate fan base to immerse itself in best-in-breed classic anime content it won't find elsewhere with the addition of RetroCrush."

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visitcinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

