Matterport Inc: David Korins and Robin Eley Bring Iconic Works of Art to the Metaverse with Matterport

The award-winning designer and renowned artist collaborate with Matterport to bring their latest exhibition to thousands of people around the globe

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022and hyperrealist artist Robin Eley , to create an immersive 3D experience of their limited-run exhibition in New York City, Private Collection/Closed for Installation . The collaboration marks the first time an immersive digital twin was launched alongside an art gallery opening.



Available on RobinEley.com , the exhibition features 18 of the greatest works of art that are hidden from the public that are either lost, stolen, or held in private collections. Equipped with the new Pro3 Camera, the Matterport Capture Services team captured the entire physical gallery - working through challenging perspectives and details of the works of art - and created the fully detailed model in 24 hours.

"One of the primary themes of this exhibition was about limited access and the high privilege of experiencing art. As an artist, I felt it was essential to provide access to fans who couldn't be here physically in NYC," said Eley. "Photos and videos are great but they're taken from the viewpoint of the photographer. Matterport's digital twin lets the viewer explore from their own perspective, as if they were there in person. To be able to launch this twin in parallel with the physical gallery is groundbreaking and unlocks so many new creative possibilities."

Utilizing the new Guided Tours and Tags tools available on Matterport's Digital Twin Platform, visitors can explore art pieces, delve into their history through embedded text and links, and exit through the gift shop. Visits to the digital twin were nearly 2.5 times the number of visitors to the physical gallery. Additionally, content promoting the digital twin drove the highest engagement on Eley's social channels as online audiences entered the exhibition to show their support. With the physical space now closed and works of art dispersed to their new owners, the digital twin is the only way to revisit the exhibition as it was originally envisioned.

"Our digital twins give creatives the ability to reach their fans anywhere in the world while providing a platform to invent entirely new ways of experiencing the arts," said Tom Klein, Chief Marketing Officer, Matterport.

To learn more about Matterport's partnership with Robin Eley and David Korins, visit matterport.com/blog or explore the exhibition's digital twin.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc.and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

press@matterport.com

Investor Contact:

ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport") and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "forecast," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport's partnerships with Robin Eley and David Korins, and Matterport's ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.