DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Director's Shareholding

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Director's Shareholding 07-Oct-2022 / 11:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Director's Share Dealings

London UK, 7 October 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, announces that today, Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company purchased 500,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.95p per Ordinary Share.

Following the above purchase Mr Travia has a beneficial interest in a total of 8,006,702 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 4.58% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 

Coinsilium Group Limited        +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive      www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Eddy Travia 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              PDMR 
       Initial notification /Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
a)      Name                    Coinsilium Group Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                             Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
 
       Identification code            Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited 
                             ordinary shares: VGG225641015 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
                             Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           1.95p     500,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 07 October 2022

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  193150 
EQS News ID:  1459119 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459119&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2022 06:11 ET (10:11 GMT)

