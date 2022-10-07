For the second year in a row, intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE: ETN) was named to Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list. The annual rankings recognize employee sentiment and satisfaction and are held in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. Eaton ranked #72 and was among only four manufacturing companies honored.

More than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000 were surveyed. The survey measured five areas: feelings about the company's future, career achievement, values, respect and collaboration. This year's rankings also analyzed adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic and areas of inclusion, diversity and equity.

"We believe in the power of perspectives at Eaton," said Ernest Marshall, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Eaton. "When we embrace the different ideas and backgrounds that make each of us unique, we flourish as individuals and as a company. Our culture is stronger and more connected because our teams know they matter."

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employees' experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement and satisfaction."

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

To learn more about Eaton's inclusion and diversity journey, please read our first-ever Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

