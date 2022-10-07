An energy transmission system operator (TSO) has announced plans to install a 250 MW battery project in Kupferzell, Germany, in order to transmit wind power from the northern part of the country to the south.TransnetBW, a German TSO, has said that a 250 MW grid-scale battery it has been planning since 2019 will be up and running by 2025. The TSO for the state of Baden-Württemberg, in southwest Germany, said that the Netzbooster project, which will have an energy storage capacity of 250 MWh, will ease bottlenecks in the transmission of wind power from the north of the country to demand centers ...

