ARMA International: A Fun and Funny Michael Winslow, Man of 10,000 Sound Effects, to Keynote Day Two of InfoCon 2022

Attendees to the InfoCon 2022 trade show and conference are in for an entertaining keynote on the second morning of the event featuring Michael Winslow, "the man of 10,000 sound effects." Michael, a stand-up comedian, and actor, whose appearances in film include Police Academy 1-7, Spaceballs and Gremlins, as well as a current run of Geico commercials, will be the keynote presenter on Tuesday, October 18th during the morning keynote taking place from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN. This general session will be available for all registration types including in-person, keynote + connect, virtual and livestreaming. To register, click here.

Barking dogs, wet sneakers, jets roaring, spine tingling scratches from a chalkboard, radio noises, guitars screaming, cell phones, and so much more! Noises, every noise you can imagine, but is it real or the vocal cords of Michael Winslow? A master of vocal gymnastics, he can imitate over 1000 sound effects using his voice alone. Whether he is recreating the frenzy of Jimi Hendrix playing the guitar, or a Star Wars battle reenactment, his talent is truly remarkable and his versatility admirable and enjoyable for all ages!

"We are excited to welcome Michael Winslow to the InfoCon stage and help us close out what promises to be an exciting meeting for our members and partners," said Nate Hughes, Executive Director of ARMA International. "Michael's keynote is available to all our attendees - those that choose to attend the entire conference in-person, our keynote + connect and those that choose to livestream virtually. We are looking forward to gathering records management, information management, and information governance professionals in Nashville to learn and share best practices from global industry titans, earn certification CEUs, and have access to unparalleled networking opportunities."

In addition to Michael Winslow's keynote presentation attendees have access to a variety of sessions:

Opening keynote presentation on Securing the Future: Unmasking Cybercriminals and the Triple Threat Facing Business and You featuring Theresa Payton, former White House CFO, Federal Records Manager, and leading cybersecurity expert on (Sunday, October 16 th at 1:30 pm)

on featuring Theresa Payton, former White House CFO, Federal Records Manager, and leading cybersecurity expert on (Sunday, October 16 at 1:30 pm) The Microsoft 365 Education Track kicks off with the Ultimate Overview of Microsoft Records Management with Erica Toelle, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Records. (The track begins on Sunday October 16 th at 3:00 pm with sessions throughout the entire conference).

kicks off with the with Erica Toelle, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Records. (The track begins on Sunday October 16 at 3:00 pm with sessions throughout the entire conference). Ask an Archivist - Archive Specialists from the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Museum of African American Music will join together on the main stage to share their favorite archival pieces and the challenges of preserving and managing access to their incredible artificial collections. (Monday, October 17 at 9:30 am)

- Archive Specialists from the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Museum of African American Music will join together on the main stage to share their favorite archival pieces and the challenges of preserving and managing access to their incredible artificial collections. (Monday, October 17 at 9:30 am) ARMA State of the Association and Awards Presentation - Each year, ARMA International recognizes individuals, organizations, and chapters for outstanding achievements and honors ARMA members who contributed to the industry and ARMA community in the past year. Join ARMA President Wendy McLain, and Executive Director Nathan Hughes, for an update on the association, including updates on the past year and introductions of future initiatives. (Monday, October 17 - 5:15 pm)

- Each year, ARMA International recognizes individuals, organizations, and chapters for outstanding achievements and honors ARMA members who contributed to the industry and ARMA community in the past year. Join ARMA President Wendy McLain, and Executive Director Nathan Hughes, for an update on the association, including updates on the past year and introductions of future initiatives. (Monday, October 17 - 5:15 pm) The ARMA Leadership Summit is for current and future leaders to enhance their leadership skills and build their professional networks. This interactive training program is geared to help bolster leadership capabilities, no matter current leadership skill level. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn and practice skills areas, understand leadership styles, and how to guide and use these skills in developing their chapters and teams. (Wednesday, October 19 - 10 am - 4 pm)

is for current and future leaders to enhance their leadership skills and build their professional networks. This interactive training program is geared to help bolster leadership capabilities, no matter current leadership skill level. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn and practice skills areas, understand leadership styles, and how to guide and use these skills in developing their chapters and teams. (Wednesday, October 19 - 10 am - 4 pm) Networking events - There are several in-person and virtual networking events which are opened to all including the Experience Hall Pub Crawl, Virtual Biscuit Making, Rock N Roll Reception, AIEF "Honky Tonk" Hoedown, VRC Welcome Party at the Wildhorse Saloon, Virtual Bingo, and the opportunity to explore downtown Nashville.

InfoCon 2022 offers three ways to register. In-Person registration grants access to all conference education sessions, keynote sessions, industry group discussions, non-ticketed networking events, and the Experience Hall. The second option is the Keynote + Connect registration, which provides access to all keynote sessions, non-ticketed networking events, and the Experience Hall. The third option is Virtual registration, which gives livestream access to all keynote sessions, the Microsoft 365 education track, and virtual networking events. Registration prices increase by $300 for In-Person registrants and by $100 for Keynote + Connect and Virtual registrants on October 10, 2022. To register for InfoCon 2022, click here.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

