The Fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, consolidates its global leadership by surpassing the figures seen in 2019, until now the most successful edition in its history, with 1,800 companies from 55 countries, more than 58,000 m2 of fruit and vegetable produce on offer and an expected attendance of 90,000 professionals from 130 countries.

As a new development, the fair incorporates the figure of Fruit Attraction Guest Region, starting with Andalusia.

A total of 8 halls 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 of the IFEMA MADRID exhibition centre will house the wide range of fruit and vegetables on offer at this edition, which means an increase in occupancy of 38% compared to last year's edition, not to mention exceeding the pre-pandemic figures seen in 2019. This growth is also due to the addition of new companies, which account for more than 19% of total participation

These highly positive figures demonstrate the fruit and vegetable sector's growing interest in participating in the sector's largest business centre, as well as its support for promoting Fruit Attraction as a fundamental lever for internationalisation and a meeting point for all professionals along the entire supply chain, precisely in a key month for planning campaigns

In 2022, 55 countries will be represented confirming Fruit Attraction as the key trade event for production, marketing and distribution worldwide. In addition to strong European participation, with companies from France, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Poland and Germany, there will be group participations from Serbia. Elsewhere, countries such as Colombia, the United States, Korea, Peru, Chile, South Africa and India will be represented, and Africa will see an increase in participation, especially from Kenya, Guinea and the Ivory Coast

Buyers' programme

One of the main objectives of Fruit Attraction is to offer a platform for international expansion and promotion. In this sense, IFEMA MADRID, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and ICEX, is once again making a significant investment in the International Guest Programme, which will attract 700 buyers from 70 countries, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers to Madrid, bringing a special dynamism to the fair's operations. This programme is joined by the 'Guest Importing Country', featuring the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Canada this year.

