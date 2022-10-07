Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Begins Overhaul Of Current Operations

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTCPINK:MWWC), ('the Company'), and the Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to overhaul current operations of the business.

The Company, has officially started to unwind several of its current operations and assets from the business model after unanimous consent of the CEO and Board of Directors during a privately held "closed door" meeting.

Effective immediately, Marketing Worldwide has divested itself of any and all Cyber-Security operations, this includes Application Security and Global Digital Forensics (GDF). The Preferred E acquisition shares have been returned to management per the separation agreement, and no money is owed or outstanding. 'MWWC' wishes the staff at 'GDF' the best of luck with all of their future endeavors.

Additionally, Marketing Worldwide has relinquished any interest and control in the Minosis and Doxed LLC. Subsidiaries. Recent events in the downturn of the crypto-currency market have made it untenable to maintain either of these projects. Minosis and Doxed LLC., have been returned to a private development group that will continue working on them separately from 'MWWC', there was no money owed or outstanding. The Company wishes the Developers the best of luck with both Minosis and Doxed.

Marketing Worldwide will undergo meetings with new investors and opportunities over the next few weeks as internal audits of the corporate operations are completed, in order to determine the best course of action moving forward.

Contact Information

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Marketing Worldwide Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719462/Marketing-Worldwide-Begins-Overhaul-Of-Current-Operations