Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Der Ausbruch ist erfolgt! - Nun die Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2022 | 22:56
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lode-Star Mining Inc.: Lode-Star Mining, Inc. Appoints and Announces Resignation of Officer and Director

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Lode-Star Mining Inc. ("Lode-Star", the "Company" or "We") (OTCQB:LSMG) reports that it has received a letter of resignation from its Corporate Secretary and Director Mr. Samuel Sternheim effective October 6, 2022 expressing his desire to pursue other interests. Mr. Mark Walmesley will take on the roles of interim Corporate Secretary and Treasurer.

About Lode-Star Mining Inc.

Lode-Star Mining Inc., trades on the OTC Markets' OTCQB marketplace under the symbol LSMG and is actively pursuing a variety of business opportunities.

Contacts for Lode-Star Mining, INC.

Mark Walmesley
President
Lode-Star Mining Inc.
phone: (775) 234-5443
e-mail: info@lode-starming.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause LSMG's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect LSMG's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, LSMG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: Lode-Star Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719552/Lode-Star-Mining-Inc-Appoints-and-Announces-Resignation-of-Officer-and-Director

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.