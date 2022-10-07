Lode-Star Mining Inc.: Lode-Star Mining, Inc. Appoints and Announces Resignation of Officer and Director

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Lode-Star Mining Inc. ("Lode-Star", the "Company" or "We") (OTCQB:LSMG) reports that it has received a letter of resignation from its Corporate Secretary and Director Mr. Samuel Sternheim effective October 6, 2022 expressing his desire to pursue other interests. Mr. Mark Walmesley will take on the roles of interim Corporate Secretary and Treasurer.

About Lode-Star Mining Inc.

Lode-Star Mining Inc., trades on the OTC Markets' OTCQB marketplace under the symbol LSMG and is actively pursuing a variety of business opportunities.

