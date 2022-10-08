Santa Teresa, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2022) - YokoVillage is the first to offer luxury villas for those seeking to relocate to a peaceful part of the world with a new co-working and co-living community in Costa Rica designed to help Entrepreneurs and Digital Nomads live productive, yet balanced lives.





YokoVillage 4-Bedroom design

Over 15 million Americans now work remotely, a number that has tripled in the last couple of years, and is expected to continue to rise. It's no surprise that many who work remotely have settled in beautiful places where they can maintain a healthy work-life balance and spend more time in nature, focusing on health and wellness. Many have embraced the Digital Nomad life. Remaining connected professionally in remote places isn't always easy, and due to a rising demand new communities have been created for remote workers and entrepreneurs with a focus on bringing like-minded individuals together.

Social interaction supports well-being

Working from home can sometimes feel isolating, as it lacks face-to-face interaction with others. That's why being surrounded by like-minded individuals is at the forefront of these communities specifically catering to the needs of today's location-independent entrepreneurs. A community-based lifestyle helps not only nurture those connections, but provides helpful resources for those seeking to work from home in beautiful places around the globe.

Paradise living for entrepreneurs

As people are seeking quality of life, working from beautiful locations such as Costa Rica or Portugal has become a new norm. Many digital nomads have chosen to move to exotic places that offer them a potentially lower cost of living, and have decided to invest in real estate, becoming homeowners in foreign countries. Since finding homes that support a digital lifestyle in terms of technology and comfort can sometimes be challenging, people began to invest in eco-communities catering towards professionals who are working remotely. These communities are being created in some of the most popular destinations offering a location-independent lifestyle. With amenities such as community centers and high-tech co-working spaces, as well as restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, and meditation spaces, they offer everything today's remote workers need to be able to live comfortable, productive lives, while having time and accessibility to be able to focus on their well-being as well.

The future of co-working communities





YokoVillage North

In Santa Teresa, Costa Rica - a popular destination for digital nomads - one of such co-working communities has been created with today's location-independent entrepreneur in mind. YokoVillage, the name translates to 'Sunshine Child', is centered around the well-being of its residents, supporting a creative and productive professional life. "Yoko builds eco-communities that nurture life," says Liran Rosenfeld, Founder of YokoVillage. With an in-house rental program, YokoVillage is designed to accommodate both permanent as well as part-time residents. "The sense of community is an important factor for Yoko residents," adds Rosenfield.





YokoVillage exterior deck design

Contact:

Minerva Garcia

minerva@yokovillage.com

